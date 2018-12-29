Roseville blood drive helps mother keep son's memory alive

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A local mother is doing everything she can to make sure her son’s memory stays alive. Jamonte Lee Adams died from a rare disease in May.

The community held a blood drive at the All God’s People Church in Roseville Saturday in memory of his life.

“Around 100,000 people in the United States have a rare blood disease, but 35,000 of them live right here in Michigan,” said Lamika Adams.

Her 24-year-old son died May 19 from the rare blood disease Thalassemia.

“I started a foundation because I wanted his name to live on. I feel like it is necessary because a lot of people don’t know about how many people are suffering with a rare blood disease because you can have a trait and not know it,” said Lamika Adams.

“He was a social butterfly. He loved people. People liked him,” said Thuresa Adams, Jamonte Lee Adams' grandmother.

He was a great chess player. His grandmother said he started playing at just 5 years old and no one could beat him.

Those are memories she holds on to. “I don’t even know if ‘miss him’ is the word. I really don’t. I long for him. That’s what I do,” she said.

She feels his presence every time they spread the word about the disease he fought so hard to beat. “I just believe that God gave us an angel,” she added.

