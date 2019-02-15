Roseville man charged in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist crossing street in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A Roseville man was officially charged Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist trying to cross the street in Warren.

William Davis, 24, is accused of striking and killing Randy Menendez, 60, of Eastpointe, at 6:27 p.m. Feb. 3 on Groesbeck Highway, just north of 10 Mile Road.

Officials said Davis went to great lengths to conceal the crime.

Davis only spoke in court to say his name. His defense attorney did the rest of the talking.

William Davis (WDIV)

The prosecutor and detective in charge of the case painted the picture of what happened. On Super Bowl Sunday, Menendez was walking his bicycle across Groesbeck Highway when a 2018 Dodge Charger hit him at 70 mph.

Menendez was killed instantly, police said. Officials said the Charger never stopped.

Nearly a week passed before a tip and thorough detective work led to Davis' arrest.

In court, the detective said Davis tried to cover up the crime by putting a tarp over the damaged Charger. Police found the car in the backyard of a Detroit home.

Then, Davis allegedly lied to police, telling them the car was stolen two weeks before the accident. He then confessed to the crime, according to authorities.

"I'm not really angry that I know who it is," said Jesse Menendez, the victim's son. "I'm angry that my dad won't be there for the rest of my life."

Emotions were high in the courtroom, which was packed with members of the Menendez and Davis families.

Randy Menendez's sister called the arrest bittersweet.

"You see the pain on both sides," she said.

The judge was concerned about Davis returning to court because of the lengths he went through to try to hide the car, so bond was set at $1 million.

You can watch the full arraignment below.

