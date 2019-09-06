Roseville officers placed on administrative leave after firing shots at man during standoff

Officers were dispatched after receiving a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at the home. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Arrest warrants have been obtained for 26-year-old Detroit resident Semaj King.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized three felony charges against King including assault with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

King was arraigned at the 39th District Court before Judge Melissa King, who set his bond at $500,000.

If King posts bond he will be placed on an electronic monitoring system and cannot have any contact with his ex-girlfriend.

King was arrested for what police are calling a domestic disturbance at the home of his ex-girlfriend on Sept. 2.

Officers were dispatched to the home located at 18944 Masonic in Roseville after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at the home.

After arriving officers observed King in the garage of the home. When King exited the garage, he pointed a handgun at a police officer, who fired at him in response.

King then fled on foot inside the residence. Officers chased and eventually arrested him.

No residents were injured during the incident. King was treated and released from a local hospital for an injury he sustained before police had arrived.

None of the responding officers were injured. Officials said two of the officers have been placed on administrative leave for discharging their weapons during the incident.

