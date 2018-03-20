Roseville police: Man shot in leg; he and witnesses not cooperating

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 19-year-old man was shot Monday night at a home in the 18000 block of Lakeworth, Roseville police said.

Officers were called to the home on the report of a shooting about 8 p.m. They found the 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh. Police said he refused to answer officers' questions and would not give them his name.

Police are working to figure out what led to him being shot. There were about 10 other people at the home who refused to cooperate with officers, police said.

The man was transported to a hospital where he is undergoing surgery. Police said he is expected to survive.

Roseville police said detectives received an anonymous tip that the shooting was retribution for some form of unpaid debt. However, police said it's not known if the shooting victim owed the money or was working to collect on the debt.

Roseville police are working to figure this out.

"Without any form of cooperation from the victim or any of the witnesses present this matter will be extremely difficult to solve," reads a statement from police.

