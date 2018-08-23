Roseville police seek man wanted in attempted robbery of Fifth Third Bank

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police said they are are seeking information on a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted bank robbery.

Ivan Austin, 20, allegedly tried to rob the Fifth Third Bank on Gratiot Avenue on the morning of Aug. 13.

He's accused of entering the bank and passing a note demanding money to the teller. He implied he had a gun, but no weapon was seen, according to officials.

He left the bank without receiving any money.

Austin's last known location was in the area of the 19000 block of Tracey Street in Detroit. Police believe he could be homeless.

At the time of the robbery, he was described as five feet six inches and weighing 150 pounds.

A warrant for the arrest of Austin was authorized by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office on one count of bank robbery.

View: Bank security footage

