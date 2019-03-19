Roseville police seek tips after man fatally shot in parking lot

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are searching for any leads after a 31-year-old man was found fatally shot early Monday morning in the parking lot of an apartment building at Oakland Street and 11 Mile Road in Roseville.

Police said a man called about 1:40 a.m. to report he had been shot. Officers found him in the parking lot behind the apartments.

Update: Man shot and killed in Roseville days before his birthday

The victim, identified as Lawrence Faller, had suffered two gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a few hours later.

Police believe he was shot in the parking lot.

There is no information about a shooter at this time. Police do not know if there was a vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting needs to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.

Lawrence Faller died March 18, 2019 after being found shot in a parking lot in Roseville. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.