Roseville police: SMART bus windows likely shattered by BB gun

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police believe someone used a BB gun Monday night to shatter two windows of a SMART bus.

The bus was traveling southbound on Gratiot Avenue near Frazho Road when the windows were shattered about 7:52 p.m. Police believe someone in a passing vehicle shot out the bus windows.

There were nine passengers and the drive onboard the bus at the time, police said. However, no injuries were reported.

Police also believe this is related to another incident of windows shattering on a bus that was traveling southbound on Gratiot Avenue near 9 Mile Road in Eastpointe. Eastpointe police said a woman was injured when she dove to the floor, thinking it was gunfire.

In both cases police do not have a description of a suspect or vehicle.

