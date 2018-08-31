Roseville police want help finding girls missing since Wednesday

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police are asking for the public to help them find two missing girls.

Police believe both girls left together with no help from anyone else. There is currently no indication of foul play and they don't have any known medical conditions putting them at risk, according to a release.

Jazmine Holmes, 14, is described by officials as five feet four inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black top, black pants and a green scarf.

Star Dulaney, 11, is described by officials as five feet five inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue top, red pants and white gym shoes.

The missing girls had been staying at a hotel in Roseville in the 31000 block of Little Mack. They were seen at the hotel Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

There was a second confirmed signing of the girls Thursday at 1 p.m. in the 600 block of east Grand Boulevard in Detroit. Before they were staying in the hotel that's the area in which they had been living.

If you have any information, call police at (586) 447-4484.

