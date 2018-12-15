Roseville schools contact parents after 4-year-old boy fatally shot in own home

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A man was charged after his 4-year-old son was shot and killed in the basement of a Roseville home, officials said.

Roseville schools called families on Friday, alerting parents of the tragedy that occurred just eight doors down from Dort Elementary School.

Braylon Chang was shot in the torso and died. His father, Gary Chang, appeared in court Friday for his arraignment. He was charged with second-degree child abuse.

Police said there were five children in the home at the time of the incident.

Officials said the gun is not normally kept in the Roseville home. It is owned by Chang's brother, but Chang brought it into the home, according to police. Police said Chang left the gun out in the open and one of the children picked up the gun and shot Braylon.

"My son just passed away," Chang said. "It was an accident."

The school district called parents to explain Dort Elementary School did not go on lockdown due to the quick police response, saying staff and students weren't in danger.

"This shooting was not affiliated with our school," the phone call said, "but it was near one of our schools."

Chang is being held on $150,000 bond, with more charges possible.

