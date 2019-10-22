Roseville teenager charged with attempting to commit murder in shooting

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A teenager has been charged with attempting to commit murder in connection with a Roseville shooting, police said.

Spencer Barhydt, 18, of Roseville, is accused of firing shots around 9 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 28000 block of Kaufman Street.

Officials said they discovered several spent shell casings and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

There were no injuries in the shooting, according to authorities.

The owner of the vehicle provided police with a description of the shooter, and Barhydt was taken into custody, police said.

He was arraigned Monday in 39th District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and a CCS violation.

Barhydt is being held at the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.