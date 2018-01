Gabriella Una Gonzales was born on Jan. 1, 2018 at 1:17 a.m. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Pontiac residents Andres and Amanda Gonzales are the proud parents of the first baby born in 2018 at Royal Oak's Beaumont Hospital.

Gabriella Una Gonzales was born at 1:17 a.m. Monday. She was 4 pounds, 2.5 ounces, and 17 and 1/3 inches.

The mother and baby are doing well.

