Royal Oak church, volunteers provide shelter during extreme cold

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Genesis The Church in Royal Oak has mobilized more than 50 volunteers this week to open the doors to anybody who needs shelter from the cold.

“We never turn anybody away. I don’t care what condition they’re in. This whole thing started because our minister found a dead person in the back of the church and said, 'Why did that happen?'" Harvey Curley said.

Those seeking shelter have a place to sleep, a hot meal and access to bedding and fresh clothing. They also have medical staff on hand.

“A lot of guests here have chronic pain so just trying to get them the services they need, and help to make them more comfortable through the night,” said Katie Lampen, an occupational therapist.

The medical staff members are volunteers, as well.

“I work in a hospital normally and the challenges some of these individuals come in with emergently, and the worst part is that some of these things could have been lessened if they had been addressed much more quickly,” said Emily Bogart, a nurse practitioner.

Genesis does this in cooperation with other churches in the area. Each church does a two-week rotation.

