Royal Oak crime statistics show reduction in most offenses

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Royal Oak Police Department released crime statistics for 2017 on Monday showing a significant drop in crime across the city.

The city saw a 47.6 percent drop in burglaries over the last year, and an 82.3 percent drop over ten years.

“The numbers compared to last year are very good, said Chief Corrigan O’Donohue. “But what is really incredible is the dramatic change since 2007. Royal Oak police report an 82 percent reduction in burglaries, 77 percent reduction in robberies, 62 percent reduction in larcenies, and overall crime has dropped 47 percent in the last 10 years.”

Aggravated assaults and motor vehicle thefts were up since last year, but down over the last 10 years.

“While none of us can ever be satisfied with any level of crime, you cannot dispute these statistics are extraordinary,” said Mayor Michael Fournier. “We owe much to the hard-working men and women of our police department for sticking to their core values and mission – ‘Keeping Royal Oak Safe.’”

