Royal Oak High School students camp in cardboard boxes to raise money for homeless shelter

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Some Royal Oak High School students are starting off the holiday weekend by camping in cardboard boxes to raise funds and awareness about homelessness.

More than 30 students from the school's Interact Club built a "box city" at Royal Oak Middle School, where they will sleep Friday night. The students have limited funds and food overnight as they experience homeless firsthand for one night.

"It's a small inconvenience for us, but it's something that can be chronic and a challenge for other people who are in a situation like this," teacher Steve Chisnell said.

Funds raised will benefit the South Oakland Shelter.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.