Royal Oak in Bloom returns Mother's Day

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Nearly 70 vendors will bring everything from flowers to landscaping décor Sunday to Royal Oak's annual Royal Oak in Bloom.

This market event has been held annually on Mother's Day for the past 25 years. This year's event runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature everything from arts and crafts, perennials to copper sprinklers, annuals to trees, tomato plants to wind chimes, porch swings to etched stones and anything designed to help homeowners beautify their property.

It will be held at the parking lots located at 600 S. Main St. and 700 S. Main St., as well as 7th Street between Main and Center streets in downtown Royal Oak.

There is no fee to attend.

