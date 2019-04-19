Royal Oak looking for victims after man arrested on suspicion of nearly yearlong string of thefts

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A 25-year-old Taylor man was arraigned Thursday after being arrested in connection with several tool thefts spanning almost a year.

According to authorities, Royal Oak police went to a home under renovation Saturday after the homeowner reported an unknown person had entered the house and stole almost $1,500 worth of tools. As officers were investigating, a neighbor came forward and reported having seen an unfamiliar man carrying items from the home to a truck Friday evening.

Police said a person matching the suspect's description and vehicle were seen at the scene of another theft at a home under construction in Bloomfield Township.

Matthew Geesey was taken into police custody Tuesday. Royal Oak police obtained a search warrant for the home and found more than 100 items suspected to have been stolen. The items recovered from the Geesey's garage included power tools, pneumatic tools, tool boxes, a generator and a snowblower.

Police believe Geesey is connected to thefts going as far back as July 2018. The property stolen from the incidents in Royal Oak and Bloomfield Township were recovered; however, investigators are working to identify other victims and stolen property.

Police said Geesey’s criminal history includes past convictions for breaking and entering, and attempted larceny.

He is expected to return to court April 30.

Police are looking for the owners of the items recovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3456.

