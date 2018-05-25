Royal Oak man arrested for spray-painting graffiti on railroad overpass

A Royal Oak man was arrested for spray painting graffiti on an overpass. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Royal Oak police arrested a 38-year-old man who was spray-painting graffiti on a railroad overpass Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the area of Farnum and Maple avenues at 12:14 p.m. Thursday, where they saw a Royal Oak man spray-painting large murals on the sides of the overpass, police said.

The officers found several cans of spray paint and arrested the man for malicious destruction of property, police said.

The man has been released on bail. Police are investigating the extent of the damage.

If the damage amount exceeds $1,000, the man could face felony charges, according to authorities.

