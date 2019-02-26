Royal Oak neighbors frustrated after decade of complaints about vacant house

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Neighbors in Royal Oak said they've been complaining to city officials about a vacant house for nearly a decade.

At first glance the house doesn't jump out as an eyesore, but a closer look at the lack of maintenance shows why residents are complaining.

Linda Lupi said she's one of several neighbors who have called or emailed city officials about the house at a corner off of North Verona Circle.

City officials said their hands are tied because there's no law against a house being vacant. They said when there are upkeep violations, the owner complies with written tickets.

The company managing the property showed Local 4 the renovation plan, and workers admitted it's a long time coming.

But the project is being held up by a structural flaw involving the garage. Officials with the management company said once the city approves the updated plan, the renovation will be done in six months.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

