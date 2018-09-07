Royal Oak officers save two men from drug overdoses

The two drug related incidents happened within hours of each other Sunday. Both the men involved are expected to recover.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Royal Oak officers saved two people from drug overdoses on Sunday.

The overdoses happened hours apart of each other. The first incident involving a 28-year-old man was reported around 2:04 p.m. Officers were called to the home of the man who was unconscious and not breathing.

A family member performed CPR on him. After being examined by an officer it was determined his condition was the result of an opioid overdose. Narcan was administered on the man as the paramedics arrived. He regained consciousness after being given a second dose and was taken to a hospital.

Officers later received a call regarding a rollover accident on I-75 near I-696 around 7:37 p.m. A group of bystanders were removing the unconscious driver from the damaged vehicle when police arrived.

The 37-year-old stopped breathing while officers were examining his condition. Officers performed CPR on the man and determined his condition was the result of a drug overdose. Officers administered two doses of Narcan on him. The man was transported to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated and regained consciousness. No injuries were reported in either of the incidents.

