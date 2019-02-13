Royal Oak parking woes: Residents fear proposed apartment complex will hurt businesses

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A proposed apartment complex in Royal Oak that doesn't include additional parking is drawing opposition.

Business owners fear they will be affected if the five-story, 60-unit structure is built at the corner of Main Street and Catalpa Drive.

Developer Anthony Yezbick wants to transform the space that is currently occupied by a vacant auto garage and gas station, but his plan doesn't include adding parking for future tenants.

Instead, he wants renters to utilize a city-owned garage.

"We're certainly not going to invest $15 million into this neighborhood if we didn't believe parking can work they way we proposed it," Yezbick said.

Residents fear that the apartment complex with no extra parking will hurt nearby businesses.

