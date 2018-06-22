Royal Oak police cracking down on businesses that sell alcohol to minors this summer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Summer enforcements in Royal Oak include a crackdown on businesses that sell alcohol to minors.

Police will use undercover officers and decoys to bust stores, restaurants, bars and other establishments that sell to underage buyers. Police plan to hit every place in the city that sells alcohol.

"I think it should be done. I think it's a good thing," John Shamoun said.

Shamoun owns G.S. Market on Woodward Avenue. He took over the business from his father. In its 42 years, the store has never had a violation for selling to a minor.

