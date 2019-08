According to police, an unknown person forced entry into the business and stole cash.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Dunkin' Donuts at 1700 west Fourteen Mile Road in Royal Oak was broken into Monday at 11 p.m., police said.

According to police, an unknown person forced entry into the business and stole cash.

Police are still investigating the break-in.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.