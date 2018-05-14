Royal Oak police-involved shooting: What we know so far

Cody Reynolds, 20, of Royal Oak, was fatally shot in Royal Oak on Monday, May 14, 2018. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - An unarmed man was fatally shot Monday morning by a Royal Oak police officer.

The officer was unharmed, but 20-year-old Cody Reynolds, of Royal Oak, was killed in the shooting.

Here is what we know so far:

911 call: Mother, father attacked by son

Reynolds stabbed his mother with a knife and struck his father over the head with a guitar at 3:11 a.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of Hoffman. Reynolds' mother called 911.

The mother and father are being treated at a local hospital. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police: Man rushed officer

Royal Oak police encountered Reynolds walking from the area of the home and told him to stop. Reynolds told the officer he stabbed his mother and began to approach the officer. Reynolds got on the ground, but rushed towards the officer "in an aggressive manner," according to police.

Reynolds was shot by the police officer at Hudson Avenue between McClean and South Wilson. The officer began to provide CPR until he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Other preliminary information

Reynolds was not armed at the time of the shooting. "There's no way the officer could have known that," Royal Oak Police Chief Corrigan O'Donohue said.

A knife, however, was found at the home.

The officer who shot and killed Reynolds will be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Reynolds was on probation for a 2017 conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused a serious injury.

The incident will be investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

