Royal Oak police seek person of interest in connection with Walgreens armed robbery

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Royal Oak police are searching for a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Woodward Avenue.

Police said the incident happened at 11:09 a.m. Dec. 29 at the store at 30852 Woodward Avenue.

A man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money from employees in the office, police said.

He fled the store and couldn't be tracked down by a Troy K-9 unit, according to authorities.

The man got away with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Nobody was injured during the holdup, officials said.

The robber was described as 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a scarf over his face, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black winter hat, gray sweatpants and white tennis shoes, according to officials.

Police are also searching for a person of interest related to the armed robbery. That person can be seen in the pictures posted above.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the robber is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3456.

