Royal Oak residents fight to keep more traffic out of neighborhoods

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Dozens of people in Royal Oak are fighting to keep more traffic out of their neighborhoods.

The City Commission was considering removing several traffic diverters that close off streets to cut-through traffic. But the vast majority of people at Royal Oak's City Commission meeting want to keep them.

The traffic diverters were put in in the late 1970s, and over the years, they've kept traffic down in neighborhoods just off the I-696 Exit at Bermuda Street.

Why would the city commission a study to consider getting rid of the traffic diverters? It could save money in upkeep.

Former mayor and current state Rep. Jim Ellison had an idea to open just one street for more cohesion and better access to Main Street. But his suggestion wasn't received well.

In the end, the vote was unanimous to keep the traffic diverters, but the mayor said he'd like to see them better maintained.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.