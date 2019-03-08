Royal Oak theater to premiere Red Wings documentary 'The Russian Five'

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings' Russian Five, also known by some as the Red Army, are set to hit the big screen.

“I said one day I want to tell the story of the Russian Five and how all this happened,” said writer/director Joshua Riehl.

The documentary covers the legendary "Wizards of Ov" and their legendary tenure during the 1990s. It took seven years and multiple trips to Russia for Riehl and producer Jenny Feterovich to bring the story to the big screen.

The documentary, titled "The Russian Five," covers everything from the difficulties of getting the players out of the USSR to Detroit in the 1980s to the tragic limousine crash in 1997.

The film is part thriller, love letter to hockey and reliving the glory years of the Red Wings and their Russian Five.

“There are projects that come your way in life that are special that leave a legacy behind," Feterovich said. "Unequivocally, this is that project.”

March 22 marks the red carpet premiere of "The Russian Five." Tickets for the The Russian Five Red Carpet Charity Event can be purchased here.

A portion of the proceeds of the movie will benefit the continued care of former defensive player Vladimir Konstantinov.

Konstantinov's career ended in that limousine crash just days after the Red Wings' 1997 Stanley Cup win. He was severely injured and is still receiving treatment.

A GoFundMe has also been set up by Konstantinov's family. You can donate here.

The trailer for the movie can be seen below.

