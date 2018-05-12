Royal Park Hotel hosts viewing party of British Royal Wedding

ROCHESTER, Mich. - The Royal Park Hotel -- 600 E. University Drive in Rochester -- is hosting a viewing party of the British Royal Wedding next Saturday, May 19, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This isn't a normal viewing party, however. This event is an attempt to recreate the actual wedding, at least when it comes to food and beverages.

Guests will receive a Kir Royale champagne toast upon arrival, along with selections from the hotel's royal tea service, including tea sandwiches, English fruit scones with clotted cream, lemon curd and other appetizers.

Guests will also be treated to a slice of cake created by Mark Slessor, an award-winning pastry chef at the hotel. He and his team of pastry chefs will recreate a lemon elder flower cake, a flavor that is rumored to be used for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake.

To top it all off, attendees will also be put into a drawing to win a tea service for four, or the grand prize -- a specialty gift basket, courtesy of Harrods.

For more information, head to www.royalparkhotel.net or call 248-453-2600.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.