Safe containing cash, prescription medication stolen from Troy pharmacy

A safe containing cash and prescription medication was stolen. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TROY, Mich. - A safe containing cash and prescription medication was stolen from a pharmacy in Troy, police said.

The security alarms at Medex Pharmacy were activated at 5:03 a.m. Jan. 8, but the owner and responding officers found the outside of the building to be secure, according to authorities.

When an employee arrived later in the morning, she found the main entrance doors weren't working, police said.

It was discovered then that the doors had been forced open, police said. Someone had entered the business and stolen the safe, according to officials.

The business owner couldn't provide any possible suspects, police said.

