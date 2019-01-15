Safe containing handgun, jewelry, coin collection, cash, camera stolen from Troy home

A Troy homeowner said someone broke into their house and stole a safe. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TROY, Mich. - A Troy homeowner said someone broke into their house and stole a safe containing a handgun and other valuable items.

Police said the homeowner discovered someone had forced open a basement window on the west side of the home between 8 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. Jan. 7.

The intruder rifled through several dresser drawers in an upstairs bedroom and took a safe stored in a closet, police said.

The safe contained a Sterling .25-caliber handgun, jewelry, cash, a coin collection and a Pentax Program Plus camera, the homeowner said.

No possible suspects were provided, police said.

