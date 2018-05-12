Safety tips for potential street flooding in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - The Detroit Water and Sewage Department provided safety tips Saturday that residents are encouraged to follow as the area experiences heavy rain.

Avoid driving through standing water.

Clear grass clippings, leaves, trash and other debris from above and around the catch basins.

Check your basement drain to make sure it's not clogged so any water that enters the basement can drain properly.

Stay clear of standing water in your basement if the area includes electrical appliances, outlets, and a fuse box.

The city said that DWSD trucks are out to respond to flooded streets this weekend, but noted that residents need to keep catch basins cleared so water can be carried off the street.

