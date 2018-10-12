Saline businessman uses unique bottles of bourbon to raise money for charity

SALINE, Mich. - A Saline businessman is using booze to better his community, auctioning off alcohol and giving the money to people in need.

Dominic Aprea and his business partner, Rocky, are always working hard at Tippins Market in Saline, but lately, Tippins has become more than just a store. It's a fundraising powerhouse.

Aprea uses his access to unique and highly sought-after bourbons for charity. His first benefactor was the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor. Aprea cold-called with a proposition.

"We ended the conversation and I felt awkward because I thought she probably was like, 'This is weird,'" Aprea said.

"I thought the idea and the concept was really fun and unique, but I didn't realize how substantial the donation was going to be," said Bonnie Dockejm, of the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor.

The goal was to raise $3,000, but nearly $7,000 was raised.

"I was just absolutely flabbergasted and, you know, had a little scream on the phone," Dockejm said. "That's wonderful. That funds two of our support groups for a year."

It all comes down to the goodwill of people. For instance, a school needed donations for pencils, so Aprea put up another unique bottle of bourbon that would normally sell for about $40.

"We had one individual that paid $560 for the bottle," Aprea said. "We had handfuls of people that just donated money. Everybody wanted to donate a box of pencils or $20 or $30."

Aprea raised enough for 13,000 pencils.

At Eberwhite Elementary School in Ann Arbor, music teacher Jeffrey Willits is getting brand-new chairs and some instruments -- worth more than $1,000 -- thanks to an Aprea fundraiser.

In all, Tippins has raised more than $10,000 in 30 days.

"People think bourbon guys are in the bars getting rowdy and kind of wild guys or rude guys," Aprea said. "They're just everyday guys like all of us that want to help."

Aprena and Rocky said they'll continue their fundraising efforts. They plan to focus their energy on helping schools and churches.

