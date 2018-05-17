Saline still under boil water advisory after large water main break

SALINE, Mich. - A large water main break in Saline caused a city-wide loss of water pressure Wednesday morning.

City officials said the water main break is at East Michigan Avenue and North Maple Road.

"A large water main break at Michigan and Maple has caused a city-wide loss of water pressure. City crews are working to isolate the break and restore pressure," reads a statement from the city.

A boil water advisory is still in effect.

City officials said water pressure was restored to the system Wednesday afternoon. Samples were collected along the distribution system and require about 24 hours for analysis.

The first round of samples showed no contamination in the distribution system, officials said.

"The MDEQ requires two successive rounds of negative (good) results before a boil water advisory can be lifted," city officials said. "The second round of samples was collected the afternoon of May 17, 2018. The results will be released as soon as they are available."

These addresses are under an extended boil water advisory: 400 E. Michigan, 405 E. Michigan, 413 E. Michigan, 434 E. Michigan, 450 E. Michigan, 502 E. Michigan, 524 E. Michigan, 600 E. Michigan, 601 E. Michigan, and 660 E. Michigan.

"The main serving these addresses was not returned to service until 8:15pm, May 16, 2018 and therefore must remain on a boil water advisory for a minimum of 48 hours from that time," city officials said. "These addresses will receive individual notification of their status."

