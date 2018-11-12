Salvation Army in Metro Detroit accepting applications for Christmas assistance from needy families

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is currently accepting applications for Christmas assistance from residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

DETROIT - The Salvation Army in Metro Detroit is currently accepting applications for Christmas assistance from residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties at all of its community centers.

Families with children up to age 14 may apply to receive toys from the Salvation Army community centers’ toy shops.

Families up to six will receive a box of nonperishable food to prepare a holiday meal and a grocery store gift card to purchase fresh foods. Larger families will receive more.

Senior citizens will receive grocery store gift cards.

Applicants must provide proof of all members living in the household. Adults must provide a form of identification – which can include a driver’s license or state ID and proof that they live in the zip code served by the corps at which they are applying (such as a recent utility bill or rent lease). Proof of income, as well as names and dates of birth for children, are required to apply for Christmas assistance.

Applications must be filed by appointment at a corps community center according to the recipient’s zip code. To schedule an application appointment, please contact the nearest Salvation Army community center.

For help finding the nearest center, visit salmich.org or call 248-443-5500.

