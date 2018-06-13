Sanctuary provided for two sandhill cranes at Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Detroit Zoological Society is providing a sanctuary for two rescued male sandhill cranes.

The two birds are unable to fly due to injuries suffered before they were rescued and rehabilitated.

One of the cranes was found as a chick in 2002 with a wing problem that prevented him from flying. He was taken to the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Wisconsin where he was examined and it was determined he would not survive in the wild.

A sandhill crane at the Detroit Zoo. (WDIV)

The second crane was rescued in South Lyon, Michigan in 2015 with a wing that was so badly injured, the wing tip had to be amputated, leaving him unable to fly.

“The sandhill cranes’ story is particularly compelling because these two boys represent an iconic, native Michigan species, and they are rehabilitated, non-releasable birds that have found a great home at the Detroit Zoo,” said DZS Chief Life Sciences Officer Scott Carter. “They provide a great opportunity for our guests who don’t have the chance to experience them in the wild to see and appreciate this amazing Michigan summer resident.”

Sandhill cranes were once at risk of extinction due to habitat loss and low reproduction rates, but after years of conservation and recovery efforts, the U.S. population has rebounded and continues to grow.

At the Detroit Zoo, the sandhill cranes are living in a grassy habitat with a pond just west of the guanacos.

