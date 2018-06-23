Saturday is the final day to get BOGO boneless wings at Buffalo Wild Wings

Saturday is the final day to cash in on one of the best dining deals around.

Buffalo Wild Wings' buy one get one free for any size of boneless wings ends Saturday.

The deal, which began on Father's Day, comes in light of the restaurant's 25th anniversary in the state of Michigan. All locations in Michigan are offering the deal, as well as select pints of domestic beer for only $1.50.

It is available for dine-in only.

Click here to find the closest Buffalo Wild Wings near you.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.