Saturday weather damage closes Vreeland Road in Woodhaven for several days

WOODHAVEN, Mich. - Saturday's strong winds have brought down several power lines, closing Vreeland Road in Woodhaven.

According to DTE Energy, at least six power lines and utility poles have fallen near the intersection of Vreeland and Hall roads. Police said the area is hazardous due to active power lines and urged residents to avoid the area.

The intersection will remain closed for several days, possibly up to a week, while authorities clean the area safely.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.