DETROIT - Michigan State Police have closed southbound 75 at Mack in Detroit for an accident investigation.

Two cars hit head-on just after 4 a.m.

We do not know the extent of injuries yet but the freeway is expected to be closed for several hours and will impact the morning rush hour.

Stay with ClickOndetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.