Scammers target Grosse Pointe Woods, Farms seniors in Social Security scheme, police say

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Scammers pretending to be from the Social Security office are targeting Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Farms seniors in an attempt to get personal information, police said.

Authorities from the Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Farms departments of public safety have received several reports of this scam, officials said.

Scammers ask residents to confirm their Social Security numbers to reactivate them, police said. They might also say bank accounts are about to be seized, according to authorities.

Here are some tips from police:

Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls out of the blue, and your bank accounts are not about to be seized.

The Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on gift cards.

The real SSA number is 1-800-772-1213, but scammers are putting that number in the caller ID. If you’re worried about what the caller says, hang up and call 1-800-772-1213 to speak to an actual SSA agent. Even if the wait time is long, confirm with the real SSA agent before responding to one of these calls.

Never give any part of your Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers to anyone who contacts you.

Anyone who receives the scam all should hang up, police said. If you receive these calls, report the information to the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271.

