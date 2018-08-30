Scheduled parole delayed for sex offender convicted of targeting young stepdaughters in Mt. Clemens

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - The Michigan Parole Board has reversed the scheduled parole of a convicted sex offender who targeted his two young stepdaughters and their friend, according to officials.

Michael Schorsch, 53, pleaded no contest to 16 counts of criminal sexual conduct in 2007, including multiple counts with girls under the age of 13, officials said.

Officials said from 1998 to 2007, Schorsch sexually assaulted his two stepdaughters and their friend.

Authorities said Schorsch asked one of the girls, "Do you want to keep a secret?" He frequently called them into his bedroom "to talk," according to officials.

Schorsch threatened one of the girls that if she told anybody about the incidents, she would be taken away and put into "the system." He said her mother would end up in jail for letting it happen, officials said.

Schorsch was sentenced to 134 months to 204 months in prison.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith reviewed Schorsch's file and found he didn't complete formal sex offender programming because it was waived by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Before reversing the parole decision, the board set a parole condition requiring sex offender therapy when referred by the parole agent, officials said.

"I thank Chairperson Michael Eagen and the Parole Board for reviewing this case," Smith said. "We need assurance this felon will not be a menace to society when paroled. Self-help sex offender therapy is not enough for a person convicted of 16 Criminal Sexual Conduct crimes."

Schorsch's parole was denied because the Parole Board said it "lacks reasonable assurance the prisoner will not become a menace to society."

