Schoolcraft College president pays $75 to settle election complaint

LIVONIA, Mich. - The president of a suburban Detroit community college has paid $75 to settle a complaint that he used his public email account to urge support for a school property tax in the 2018 election.

The Bureau of Elections had proposed a $100 fine against Conway Jeffress, president of Schoolcraft College in Livonia. But records show the case was settled in April for $75.

The state says it's illegal to use public equipment, money or personnel for campaign purposes. Jeffress agreed to settle the matter, although he said he believes his actions were exempt as an appointed policy-making official. The agreement says he settled to avoid costly litigation.

Voters in the college district passed the millage in November.

