Schools in Washtenaw County address racist social media posts

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Lincoln Consolidated High School and Milan High School have made parents aware of racist videos posted to social media platform Snapchat.

The videos are no longer available to view, but both schools are trying to emphasize to students that that behavior is not only hurtful to others, but to themselves as well.

The video shared to Snapchat by students at Milan High School uses racial slurs and references a battery being "deader" than a "black person on a slave ship."

The school was made aware of the video, investigated, and sent a letter home to parents that in part reads:

"We recognize the harm has been done to students of color in Milan who saw the post and that additional effort must be made to repair the damage."

The superintendent of Milan High School, Brian Gribach, said they're working with those who put the video up and those who were harmed by it.

At Lincoln Consolidated High School the Snapchat video showed students using racial slurs, and one individual said "you hang better on a tree than apples do."

Lincoln superintendent said the school dealt with the issue and informed parents.

School officials also contacted police to investigate and determine whether there was an immediate threat.

Police determined there was no viable threat, and the two students who made the video have since withdrawn from the school.

