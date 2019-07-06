Science-and-history museum in Flint undergoing roughly $26 million renovation

The plans include a new science center, early childhood exhibit and an automotive gallery.

FLINT, Mich. - A science-and-history museum in Flint is undergoing a roughly $26 million renovation to create more hands-on activities for children.

The project is expanding the Sloan Museum of Discovery to better engage visitors with interactive exhibits.

The plans include a new science center, early childhood exhibit and an automotive gallery. The museum's executive director, Todd Slisher, says the goal is to get children excited about science, history and technology.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.