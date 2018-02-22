Scout Hollow campground to reopen at Rouge Park in Detroit after nearly 20 years

DETROIT - The only campground in Detroit is expected to reopen after nearly 20 years.

Thanks to a partnership with the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department, the YMCA of Metro Detroit, the Sierra Club and the Kresge Foundation, the Scout Hollow campground will reopen at Rouge Park.

“You can hear the sounds of the city, but you can see the stars overhead,” Garrett Dempsey said.

Dempsey is part of a program called Detroit Outdoors. They’ve been working to bring back the 17.4-acre site and open it up to youth-serving organizations and Detroiters.

The site can fit three campsites, with 30 people each. Detroit Outdoors is hoping to host 250 campers by the end of the year.

The group will start taking reservations next month.

Click here for more information.

