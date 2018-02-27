Sculpture at Royal Oak park dedicated to veterans sparks controversy

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Veterans in Royal Oak are not happy with a new piece of art that popped up at a memorial park.



The art appeared at the Veterans Memorial Plaza between city hall and the library.



Veterans believe the art work does not follow the city's ordinance and the city commission is not showing respect to veterans.

"It's dedicated property," said Army veteran Jon Wendland. "They don't get that. It means it has to be for those who were lost from the U.S. and Canada ... No respect."

The issue was brought up during a City Commission meeting Monday night. Residents complained and vented and poked fun at the sculpture, which currently isn't going anywhere.

