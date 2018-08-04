Search continues for man who fled vehicle full of weapons after Imlay City hit-and-run crash

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - The search is on for a men who left behind a vehicle full of weapons after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Imlay City.

Officials said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday at the Big Boy on Van Dyke north of Newark Road.

Police are searching for Alexander George Waschull, 47. Police said Waschull had his child in the vehicle with him. He passed the child off to a family member before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, police said. He is described as 6 feet tall, 230 pounds and balding. He was possibly wearing glasses and a green shirt.

Alexander George Waschull (WDIV)

Waschull fled the scene on foot, leaving behind a vehicle with numerous loaded weapons inside, police said.

He has had numerous contacts with law enforcement officials for weapons offenses, domestic violence, driving while intoxicated and disorderly conduct, police said.

Waschull has not been spotted since the crash.

Police said anyone who sees Waschull should not approach him. If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.