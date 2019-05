Authorities are continuing to search for a missing plane in Northern Michigan.

WPBN reports the plane went missing in Benzie County between 8 and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, about four miles west of Frankfort.

Police told WPBN the single-engine plane had two people on board.

The Coast Guard was searching Lake Michigan on Sunday night, but nothing had been found.

