PICTURED ABOVE: 2-year-old Denver Statton (left) and Steven Miracle (right)

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - Police in River Rouge are searching for 2-year-old Denver Statton after he was taken by his non-custodial father Monday morning.

Police say the father, Steven Miracle, was visiting his son at a home on Pine Street and spent the night.

Monday morning, Miracle left with the child and stole a car from the residence.

The car is 2001 silver Ford Taurus with the license plate number DND5072.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.