Search for missing 88-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT - Detroit Police need your help finding 88-year-old Avan Carr.

Carr has early signs of Dementia.

Carr was last seen leaving his home in the 14200 block of Marlowe near Hubbell and Grand River, on Sunday, April 21st at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Police said Carr left home driving his Blue, 2009, Jeep, Commander, License Plate: DZA0768 and has not returned home. The vehicle's drivers side fender is missing paint.

Avan is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 123 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair but is bald on top, has a mustache and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black vest, and blue jean pants.

If anyone has seen Avan Carr, call Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



