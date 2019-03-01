Search goes on for driver in Detroit hit-and-run that left man critically injured

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

DETROIT - Police are still searching for the driver in the hit-and-run that left a man critically injured last month.

About 2:55 a.m. Monday, a 48-year-old man was struck while crossing the intersection of Fenkell and Evergreen on Detroit's west side by someone driving a 2013-2018 silver Hyundai Santa Fe that was northbound on Evergreen.

After hitting and critically injuring the victim, the driver fled. The SUV will have damage to the passenger side rearview mirror, the passenger side headlight and the lower grill assembly.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

