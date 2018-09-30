Search underway for 19-year-old man accused of shooting father in the face in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. - There’s a manhunt in St. Clair County after deputies say a son shot his father in the face.

Deputies are looking for 19-year old Mack Kuefler. He’s approximately 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black pants.

The shooting happened at a home on the 2600 block of Oak Street in Port Huron Township. Deputies say someone called dispatch, saying a person had been shot.

They found out it was the son, Kuefler, who shot his dad in the face. Deputies and detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and Port Huron Police Department searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

Police are not sure if he’s armed, but they are warning people who might see the suspect not to approach him, but to call the authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or the St. Clair County Sheriff's office at 810-987-1700.

